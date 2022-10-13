Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Up 4,584.6% in September

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 4,584.6% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NRILY stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Nomura Research Institute has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

