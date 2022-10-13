Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
