Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

About Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

