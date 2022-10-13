Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.17 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,242,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

