NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays decreased their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NLOK traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 131,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,594. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.74.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

