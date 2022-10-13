Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Lowered by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Novanta makes up approximately 1.3% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 1.6% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,993,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Novanta by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Up 3.2 %

NOVT traded up $3.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,713. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.21. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Novanta’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Company Profile



Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

