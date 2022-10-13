Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading 7.5% Higher

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.11. 68,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,581,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Novavax to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Novavax Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 10,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 22.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Novavax by 83.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 212.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 309.1% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 107,853 shares during the period. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

