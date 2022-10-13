Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,369. The stock has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

