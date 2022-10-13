Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Achieves $84.44 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Numeraire has a total market cap of $84.44 million and $10.98 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $14.34 or 0.00075278 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.57 or 0.27375252 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010692 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numeraire (NMR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numeraire has a current supply of 10,931,079.86367703 with 5,888,503.64405066 in circulation. The last known price of Numeraire is 14.41347299 USD and is down -5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $41,179,200.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://numer.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.