Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 48.4%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) were up 48.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 108,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,396,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

About Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

