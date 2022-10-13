Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Up 48.4%

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) were up 48.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 108,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,396,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.
