NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.93.

NuVasive Trading Up 2.2 %

NUVA traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $41.93. 8,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,420. NuVasive has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $310.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

