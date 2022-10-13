Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 74.6% in September

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 617,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAD stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. 1,077,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,955. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

