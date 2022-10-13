Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the September 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 41,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,106. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

