Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $295.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

