Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,368 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of CONMED worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 13.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 805.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $75.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $159.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.87.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CONMED Profile

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

