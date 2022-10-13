OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 12,106 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,665,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,671,000 after acquiring an additional 701,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,946 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 830,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 490,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700,338. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

