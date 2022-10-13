OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.87. 56,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

