OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 465 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 398,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,834,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 140,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,985. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

