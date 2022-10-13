Ontology Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Ontology has a total market cap of $182.92 million and $27.64 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 875,249,524 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.20824757 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $13,524,108.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

