Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ontrak Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ OTRKP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

