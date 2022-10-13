Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ontrak Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ OTRKP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.74. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.80.
Ontrak Company Profile
