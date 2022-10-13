OpenBlox Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.30 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $127,224.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,002.26 or 0.27273454 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010652 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox (OBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. OpenBlox has a current supply of 0. The last known price of OpenBlox is 0.00681819 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $157,384.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openblox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

