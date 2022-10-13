Oppenheimer Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $32.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 196.02% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,248. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 759,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,237 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 74,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

