Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $168.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,303,370. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

