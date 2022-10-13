Opus Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.68. The company had a trading volume of 215,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,211. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

