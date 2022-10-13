OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA) Short Interest Up 120.0% in September

OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:OHAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OHAA remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in OPY Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPY Acquisition Corp. I

OPY Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

