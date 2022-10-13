Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.18. 412,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,995,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

