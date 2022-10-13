Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

