Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Origin Agritech stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,698. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.