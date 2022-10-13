Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $836.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,144.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

