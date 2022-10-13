Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
ORN opened at $2.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.80.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
