ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.12

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.41, with a volume of 60 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ORIX Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

