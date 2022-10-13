Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.15, with a volume of 157824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
ORKLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13.
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
