Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Increased by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

