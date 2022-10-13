Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $65.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.