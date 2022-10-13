Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.88 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.52.

