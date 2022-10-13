Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $8,094,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 396,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $6,109,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 153,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 197,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,894 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BJAN stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $37.53.

