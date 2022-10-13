Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $1,643,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 341,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA KJUL opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $27.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36.

