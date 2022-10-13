Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 444 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

