Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 847 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

