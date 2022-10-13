Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $237,000 Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $719.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 203.89%.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,229.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

