Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:OSG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 2,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,288. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $34,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, Director Anja Manuel sold 95,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $301,647.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,039.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 331,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

