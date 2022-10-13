Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Bank Of America (Bofa) to “Underperform”

Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.20.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. 83,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

