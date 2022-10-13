Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00.

OMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 83,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,773. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.