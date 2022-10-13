Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OMI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 55,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,773. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

