PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Cut to $95.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $88.55 on Thursday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $287,028,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

