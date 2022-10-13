PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $89.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.
PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %
PACCAR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,285. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.