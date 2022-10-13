PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) PT Raised to $89.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,285. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after buying an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

