Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp trimmed its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the period.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $54.36 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

