Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $254.88 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $261.03 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.44 and its 200 day moving average is $305.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

