Pacific Sun Financial Corp Has $890,000 Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 2.59% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth $646,000.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PBS opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

