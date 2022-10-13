Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTVE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 0.7 %

PTVE stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 1,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,688. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 76.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 155,992 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $920,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 31.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 487,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 117,487 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.