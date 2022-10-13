Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$31.50 at National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAAS. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 275,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,318. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 45.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

